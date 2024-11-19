Open Menu

Non-payment Of Bills: MEPCO Issues Notices To Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has initiated strict action against defaulters of electricity bills across its region, spanning 13 districts.

A total of 210,523 defaulters have been served notices by recovery officers under the Land Revenue Act for non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 8,509 million.

According to MEPCO spokesperson, the revenue department, covering the period from September 1 to November 15, 2024 significant progress has been made. Notices issued under the Land Revenue Act have resulted in the recovery of Rs 837.5 million from 21,249 dead defaulters.

He added that ongoing efforts, arrest warrants have been issued for 1,466 defaulters this month for failing to clear outstanding dues totaling Rs.

91.5 million. MEPCO teams, accompanied by police and recovery officers, will soon conduct operations against defaulters whose notice periods have expired.

Notices have been issued across the region, including Multan Circle 32,229 defaulters,Dera Ghazi Khan Circle 36,649,Vehari Circle 28,75,Bahawalpur Circle 19,510,Sahiwal 20,501 ,Rahim Yar Khan 25,597,Muzaffargarh Circle 25,935 ,Bahawalnagar 10,057 defaulters, and Khanewal circle 11,287 defaulters .

MEPCO officials have warned that Under the Land Revenue Act, defaulters may face property seizures and imprisonment if payments remain unpaid and strict enforcement measures will continue to ensure timely recovery of outstanding dues.

