Non payment of compensation to affectees against acquired land case: IHC extends stay order

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended stay order regarding allotment of plots in Islamabad except auction.IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah took up the case for hearing on Wednesday.Ali Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on CDA appeared in the court.The court remarked ban on allotment of plots in Islamabad will stay.CJ Athar Minallah remarked Islamabad affectees were wandering hither and thither since the last fifty years.

Now commission will resolve this matter. We will not leave the matter unless compensation is paid to last affected person.Ali Awan said "we are trying the matter of payment of compensation to affectees is resolved as soon as possible.The CJ IHC while addressing Ali Awan remarked " too much credit goes to you.

The matters of affectees were pending since 1960.One affectee said before the court in plaintive mood " CDA walas are demolishing our homes. Injustice is being meted out to us. I am 81 years old.

This matter has not been resolved so far.Special assistant to PM Ali Awan said this land is owned by forefathers of the affectees on which Islamabad has been built.The court remarked " we have imposed ban that no plot will be allotted unless the problems of the affectees are sorted out.CJ IHC remarked if compensation is not paid to the affectees then we will issue directives to pay the compensation to them by auctioning the plots.The hearing of the case of non payment of compensation against acquired land was adjourned till January 16.