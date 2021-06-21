UrduPoint.com
Non-payment Of Dues: IESCO Cuts Power Supply To Chairman CDA Office

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:59 PM

Non-payment of dues: IESCO cuts power supply to Chairman CDA office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday disconnected power supply to the office of Chairman Capital Development (CDA) due to not payment of outstanding dues worth over Rs 2.58 billion.

The IESCO Spokesman said that the CDA did not clear its outstanding due so far.

Sharing details, the spokesman said that the company owed Rs 2.25 billion under head of streets lights and tube-wells connection against CDA.

Similarly, he said the company owed Rs 20.98 million dues against Pak Secretariat and Rs 30.14 million against Cabinet Division.

The Spokesman urged the consumers to clear their dues in order to avoid power supply disconnection.

