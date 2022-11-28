UrduPoint.com

Non-payment Of Dues: MINAR Stops Services For Sehat Sahulat Programme Patients

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Non-payment of dues: MINAR stops services for Sehat Sahulat Programme patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Radiotherapy (MINAR) decided to stop treating patients under Sehat Sahulat Progamme from Nov 29 due to non-payment of dues for November.

Director MINAR, Dr. Saeed Akhtar told this news agency on Monday that a total payable amount of Rs 80 million was with State Life of Pakistan for the current month under Sehat Sahulat Programme patients.

He informed that health facility was entertaining 100 patients daily under the card adding that they had reduced the number of patients to 75 owing to outstanding payments.

Dr. Saeed maintained that a sum of Rs 46,363,942 was due with Sate Life by Nov 12 whereas it ballooned to Rs 80 million by Nov 26.

IBPP pending amount is Rs 324, 210, Director MINRA shared and added that the hospital has decided to check the services owing to these pending amounts from Nov 29.

When contacted, State Life Zonal Chief Health Insurance, Khawar Majeed informed that they had placed MINAR and Bahawalpur Institute of Nuclear Oncology (BINO) under "Green Channel" and keep on paying dues swiftly on monthly basis as these are cancer treatment hospitals.

He stated that State Life had paid Rs 50 million to MINAR in November so far adding that it is processing up to Rs 3 million under the card services.

MINAR should raise its benchmark too to facilitate the patients, Mr Majeed suggested adding that it was the only hospital that is extending treatment of Radiotherapy in South Punjab while BINO does not offer this service.

State Life normally pays regularly to both the health facilities under the contract, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Nuclear Bahawalpur November Cancer From Million

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

48 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

4 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

5 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.