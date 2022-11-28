Non-payment of dues: MINAR stops services for Sehat Sahulat Programme patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Radiotherapy (MINAR) decided to stop treating patients under Sehat Sahulat Progamme from Nov 29 due to non-payment of dues for November.

Director MINAR, Dr. Saeed Akhtar told this news agency on Monday that a total payable amount of Rs 80 million was with State Life of Pakistan for the current month under Sehat Sahulat Programme patients.

He informed that health facility was entertaining 100 patients daily under the card adding that they had reduced the number of patients to 75 owing to outstanding payments.

Dr. Saeed maintained that a sum of Rs 46,363,942 was due with Sate Life by Nov 12 whereas it ballooned to Rs 80 million by Nov 26.

IBPP pending amount is Rs 324, 210, Director MINRA shared and added that the hospital has decided to check the services owing to these pending amounts from Nov 29.

When contacted, State Life Zonal Chief Health Insurance, Khawar Majeed informed that they had placed MINAR and Bahawalpur Institute of Nuclear Oncology (BINO) under "Green Channel" and keep on paying dues swiftly on monthly basis as these are cancer treatment hospitals.

He stated that State Life had paid Rs 50 million to MINAR in November so far adding that it is processing up to Rs 3 million under the card services.

MINAR should raise its benchmark too to facilitate the patients, Mr Majeed suggested adding that it was the only hospital that is extending treatment of Radiotherapy in South Punjab while BINO does not offer this service.

State Life normally pays regularly to both the health facilities under the contract, he concluded.