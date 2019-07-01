UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Non-payment Of LHVs Salaries: SC Issues Notices To Federal, Provincial Govts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:53 PM

Non-payment of LHVs salaries: SC issues notices to federal, provincial govts

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the federal and provincial governments on a contempt of court appeal over non-payment of salaries and absence of service structure for Lady Health Visitors (LHVs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Federal and provincial governments on a contempt of court appeal over non-payment of salaries and absence of service structure for Lady Health Visitors (LHVs).

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the contempt of court appeal.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked whether salaries of the LHVs were not being paid and whether had not framed service structure for them.

Bushes Arain, counsel for the LHVs, said the lady health visitors had not been getting salaries for the last one year.

She said the apex court in its verdict had directed the governments to pay salaries of the LHVs regularly on monthly basis. The service structure for the LHVs was also not framed according to the court order, she added.

She alleged that the Supreme Court's January 02, 2018 judgment was not being implemented.

She pleaded the court to start contempt of court proceedings against the federal and provincial governments for not implementing its orders.

The court issued notices and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Contempt Of Court January 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Mahmood directs expediting SICs extension to to en ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC and allies on course to extend output cuts fo ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt establishes 254 ALP Centres to e ..

2 minutes ago

One killed in aerial firing in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

Accountants in Pakistan must work with government ..

22 minutes ago

PIA to airlift 78,258 intending pilgrims to Saudi ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.