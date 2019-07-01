Non-payment of LHVs salaries: SC issues notices to federal, provincial govts

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the federal and provincial governments on a contempt of court appeal over non-payment of salaries and absence of service structure for Lady Health Visitors (LHVs)

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the contempt of court appeal.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked whether salaries of the LHVs were not being paid and whether had not framed service structure for them.

Bushes Arain, counsel for the LHVs, said the lady health visitors had not been getting salaries for the last one year.

She said the apex court in its verdict had directed the governments to pay salaries of the LHVs regularly on monthly basis. The service structure for the LHVs was also not framed according to the court order, she added.

She alleged that the Supreme Court's January 02, 2018 judgment was not being implemented.

She pleaded the court to start contempt of court proceedings against the federal and provincial governments for not implementing its orders.

The court issued notices and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.