Non-performer To Lose Job: Faisal Vawda

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:46 PM

Non-performer to lose job: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday warned that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government will show the door to those who would fail to perform for the national institutions.

Talking to a private news channel he said "Non-performer would lose job because this was the vision of the PTI government from the day first,".

Expressing dismay over the performance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other elements working for national institutions, he said PPP was ruling in Sindh for the last twelve years but there was no development.

Faisal Vawda said the PPP leaders were trying to halt development works in Karachi because they wanted credit only.

He said the Central government was providing financial help to Sindh government despite 18th Amendment. It was the responsibility of the provincial government to resolve the genuine issues of the people of Karachi after the 18th Amendment, he added.

He warned the PPP leaders, if they could not satisfy the people living in the province then this would be their last round in Sindh.

He said Federal government was supporting Sindh but the PPP leaders were busy in criticizing it.

To a question about removing Inspector General of Police in Punjab, Vawda said the elements who were not performing for national institutions could be removed anytime.

