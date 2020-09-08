UrduPoint.com
Non-performer To Lose Job: Faisal Vowda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:33 PM

Non-performer to lose job: Faisal Vowda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda on Tuesday warned that PTI government will show the door to the people fail to perform for national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda on Tuesday warned that PTI government will show the door to the people fail to perform for national institutions.

Talking to a private news channel he said "Non-performer would lose job because this was the vision of PTI government from day first,".

Expressing dismay over the performance of Pakistan Peoples Party and other elements working for national institutions, he said PPP was ruling Sindh for the last twelve years but there was no development.

Faisal Vowda said the PPP leaders were trying to halt development works in Karachi because they wanted only credit.

He said the Central government was providing financial help to provincial government despite 18th Amendment.

He said after the 18th Amendment, it was the responsibility of the provincial government to resolve the genuine issues of the people of Karachi.

He warned PPP leaders would play the last round in Sindh if they could not satisfy the people living.

He said Federal government was supporting the Sindh but the leaders of PPP were busy in criticizing the Center.

To a question about removing IGs in Punjab, the minister said the elements who are not performing for national institutions would be removed anytime.

