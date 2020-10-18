UrduPoint.com
Non-political Alliance Of Opposition Will Fall Apart In Next Few Weeks : Chauhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

Non-political alliance of opposition will fall apart in next few weeks : Chauhan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan has said that non-political alliance of the opposition would fall apart in the next few weeks.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan said that according to his information, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had taken a stand not to broadcast Nawaz Sharif's speech in today's meeting.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan said that he had disclosed this many times that 'Noon' and 'Meem' Leagues would take down Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

"I hope that Asif and Bilawal Zardari would stick to their bold decision, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan expressed.

He said that Bilawal had proved his political wisdom by declaring Nawaz Sharif's speech against Pakistan Army and state institutions condemnable.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan said that Asif Ali Zardari was fully aware about the increasing hatred of masses for the PDM after every speech of Nawaz Sharif. He added that Nawaz Sharif was spewing more poison against Pakistan in his speech at every occasion was a reflection of Modi government, RAW and Indian establishment's agenda.

He said that Begum Safdar Awan and Mahmood Khan Achakzai were trying their best for the broadcasting of Nawaz Sharif's speech in Karachi's rally.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan said that this disagreement in the non-united opposition wouldbe the first drop of rain.

