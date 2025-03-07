Non-PTA phones worth Rs40 million seized in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

In a raid conducted by the Anti Smuggling Unit of Collectorate of Customs, Hyderabad, at the mobile phones market in Saddar area late on Thursday night allegedly smuggled mobile phones worth Rs40 million have been recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In a raid conducted by the Anti Smuggling Unit of Collectorate of Customs, Hyderabad, at the mobile phones market in Saddar area late on Thursday night allegedly smuggled mobile phones worth Rs40 million have been recovered.

The Customs Inspector Hira Ali Kaka, who led the raid, informed that they were still in the middle of assessing the worth of those phones which were non-Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) approved.

According to her, some 137 phones were confiscated during the raid which met with resistance by the shopkeepers.She said the Rangers were later called to assist the unit.

She told that the high-end brands such as iPhones, Google Pixel and OnePlus, were seized during the raid.The official pointed out that those non-PTA-approved mobile phones entered the country through illegal channels and were often used in criminal activities, posing a serious threat to national security and the economy.

"Given these concerns, a crackdown on the market dealing in such devices was deemed necessary to curb their availability and illegal trade," she underlined.The Inspector said the Customs authorities reaffirm their commitment to taking stringent action against the smuggling and illegal sale of non-PTA-approved mobile phones and gadgets.

Further investigation was underway to identify the individuals involved in that illicit trade, she added.She apprised that they would register an FIR of the confiscated phones while it is still unclear if the officials would register another separate FIR with the Cant police station concerning the alleged assault.