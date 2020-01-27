Non quota holder HGOs offers cheap package of Rs 499,000 per pilgrim

The All Pakistan Hajj Join Action Committee of Non Quota holders has offered cheap hajj packages of Rs 499,000 for each pilgrim, if allotted them quota by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfath Harmony, Chairman All Pakistan Hajj Joint Action Committee of non quota holders Muhammad Ilyas said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The All Pakistan Hajj Join Action Committee of Non Quota holders has offered cheap hajj packages of Rs 499,000 for each pilgrim, if allotted them quota by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfath Harmony, Chairman All Pakistan Hajj Joint Action Committee of non quota holders Muhammad Ilyas said.

In a statement, he said the committee had also offered cheaper package of Rs 374,000 last year but not given the chance.

The government should give opportunity to non quota holders for arranging cheap hajj this year as over hundred percent increase in Hajj package perturbs the pilgrims. Meanwhile, the hajj policy is likely to be announced this week and applications will be from the first or second week of February.