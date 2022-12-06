Non-releasing of documents by banks held hundreds of containers of onion, garlic: PFVA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) has expressed its grave concern over the non-releasing of necessary documents by commercial banks causing an unusual delay in the clearance of hundreds of containers carrying onion, garlic and ginger.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Chairman PFVA Mohammad Shehzad Shaikh said that the delay by commercial banks over the pretext of non-availability of foreign exchange has held hundreds of containers at Karachi sea port carrying onion, garlic and ginger.

"This inordinate delay in timely clearance would lead to multiplication of cost of containers due to terminal and shipping charges which each passing day," warns Chairman PFVA.

Furthermore, he continued, the high cost of onion would have a serious negative impact on the common man as the commodity is already available in markets at an exorbitant price of Rs.

250 per kg as retail rate and Rs. 175 per kg on wholesale rate.

The delay by banks will also jeopardize sincere efforts being taken by the government to provide relief to the common man through the provision of onion and tomato at affordable rates, he added.

About details of held containers, Shehzad Shaikh shared that these included 250 of onions which cost is estimated as US Dollar 2,107,500.

Similarly, 104 containers are carrying garlic with approximately worth of US dollar 2,533,440. While 63 containers are carrying ginger with an estimated worth of US dollar 816,480.

Chairman PFVA has requested Federal Secretary of Commerce to take up the issue and initiate prompt action in the interest of the common people besides the business community of the country.