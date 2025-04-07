Open Menu

Non-Renewal Of LDI License May Disrupt ATM, Call, Internet Services: NA Body Told

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM

Non-Renewal of LDI License may disrupt ATM, call, internet services: NA body told

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT that the non-renewal of Long-Distance and International (LDI) licenses could severely affect digital and communication services across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT that the non-renewal of Long-Distance and International (LDI) licenses could severely affect digital and communication services across the country.

Briefing the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, the PTA Chairman said that if the issue remained unresolved, 40% of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across Pakistan will be impacted, along with 50% of long-distance calls and 21% of international voice calls.

The committee meeting, chaired by MNA Syed Amin ul Haque, was informed that around 10% of domestic internet services could also face disruptions if the matter was not resolved.

The PTA Chairman explained that the LDI license renewal issue remains pending because the license holders have failed to clear outstanding dues totaling Rs. 24 billion.

The committee directed both the PTA and the Ministry of IT to hold one final meeting with the LDI license holders in an effort to resolve the matter amicably through an out-of-court settlement.

The panel further recommended that a one-month deadline be given to the concerned companies to clear all pending dues. Failure to comply should result in license termination and refusal of renewal, it added.

The panel also expressed serious concern over the prolonged suspension of Internet services in Waja Pullain Baloch constituency. Despite sending a formal letter and a subsequent reminder to the Ministry of Interior, the committee has received no response. Taking notice of the inaction, the committee decided to summon the top official to the next meeting and directed him to present a clear timeline for the restoration of Internet services in the area.

The committee stressed that students and other residents of the affected constituency are facing significant difficulties due to the ongoing outage and called for immediate redressal.

The committee also appreciated the development of the BEEP application, which is designed to facilitate official communication between government departments.

Members were informed that the app has received positive feedback from several departments. The committee directed that the application must be launched before June 30, 2025, and asked the developers to coordinate with the Ministry in case of any difficulties.

Additionally, the Ministry briefed the committee on discussions with Starlink, confirming that licensing arrangements are nearly complete. Starlink services are expected to be operational in Pakistan by November or December 2025.

The PTA Chairman also highlighted Pakistan’s limited spectrum capacity, noting that the country is currently using only 274 MHz of spectrum, whereas around 860 MHz is needed to ensure smooth connectivity.

The Ministry added that ongoing litigation is delaying the 5G spectrum auction, with several legal cases hampering progress.

To address the issue, the committee formed a sub-committee tasked with examining litigation around spectrum allocation, particularly those cases that may hinder the 5G auction or have resulted in financial losses to the national exchequer due to stay orders.

The sub-committee will be led by Gohar Ali Khan as convener and includes members Umair Khan Niazi, Ammar Ahmad Khan Leghari, and Sharmila Farooqui Hashaam. The panel has been directed to submit its report within one month.

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews developmen ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews developments in implementation of govern ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Counc ..

UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting in Cairo

6 minutes ago
 ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect ..

ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect aviation, regional communities

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustai ..

Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustainable port operations

5 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Kh ..

CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Khawarij in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago
 Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day ..

Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day of Derajat festival

4 minutes ago
EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, ot ..

EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, other industrial goods

4 minutes ago
 Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

4 minutes ago
 At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciat ..

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar

21 minutes ago
 WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deat ..

WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deaths

4 minutes ago
 Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade ap ..

Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..

11 minutes ago
 Minor boy killed in road accident

Minor boy killed in road accident

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan