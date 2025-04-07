Non-Renewal of LDI License may disrupt ATM, call, internet services: NA body told

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT that the non-renewal of Long-Distance and International (LDI) licenses could severely affect digital and communication services across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT that the non-renewal of Long-Distance and International (LDI) licenses could severely affect digital and communication services across the country.

Briefing the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, the PTA Chairman said that if the issue remained unresolved, 40% of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across Pakistan will be impacted, along with 50% of long-distance calls and 21% of international voice calls.

The committee meeting, chaired by MNA Syed Amin ul Haque, was informed that around 10% of domestic internet services could also face disruptions if the matter was not resolved.

The PTA Chairman explained that the LDI license renewal issue remains pending because the license holders have failed to clear outstanding dues totaling Rs. 24 billion.

The committee directed both the PTA and the Ministry of IT to hold one final meeting with the LDI license holders in an effort to resolve the matter amicably through an out-of-court settlement.

The panel further recommended that a one-month deadline be given to the concerned companies to clear all pending dues. Failure to comply should result in license termination and refusal of renewal, it added.

The panel also expressed serious concern over the prolonged suspension of Internet services in Waja Pullain Baloch constituency. Despite sending a formal letter and a subsequent reminder to the Ministry of Interior, the committee has received no response. Taking notice of the inaction, the committee decided to summon the top official to the next meeting and directed him to present a clear timeline for the restoration of Internet services in the area.

The committee stressed that students and other residents of the affected constituency are facing significant difficulties due to the ongoing outage and called for immediate redressal.

The committee also appreciated the development of the BEEP application, which is designed to facilitate official communication between government departments.

Members were informed that the app has received positive feedback from several departments. The committee directed that the application must be launched before June 30, 2025, and asked the developers to coordinate with the Ministry in case of any difficulties.

Additionally, the Ministry briefed the committee on discussions with Starlink, confirming that licensing arrangements are nearly complete. Starlink services are expected to be operational in Pakistan by November or December 2025.

The PTA Chairman also highlighted Pakistan’s limited spectrum capacity, noting that the country is currently using only 274 MHz of spectrum, whereas around 860 MHz is needed to ensure smooth connectivity.

The Ministry added that ongoing litigation is delaying the 5G spectrum auction, with several legal cases hampering progress.

To address the issue, the committee formed a sub-committee tasked with examining litigation around spectrum allocation, particularly those cases that may hinder the 5G auction or have resulted in financial losses to the national exchequer due to stay orders.

The sub-committee will be led by Gohar Ali Khan as convener and includes members Umair Khan Niazi, Ammar Ahmad Khan Leghari, and Sharmila Farooqui Hashaam. The panel has been directed to submit its report within one month.