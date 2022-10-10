UrduPoint.com

Non Reply Of Answers Irks NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Non reply of answers irks NA Speaker

Taking notice of non reply of most of the questions of the members of the lower house of the Parliament on Monday, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summoned the concerned secretaries of the ministries to explain reasons of lackadaisical approach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Taking notice of non reply of most of the questions of the members of the lower house of the Parliament on Monday, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summoned the concerned secretaries of the ministries to explain reasons of lackadaisical approach.

The speaker observed this when his attention was drawn towards the non reply of questions and absence of some ministers to answer their questions during the question hour. He said the answer of each and every question should be given and answers of the questions must not be deferred without any cogent reason.

It was collective responsibility of the cabinet to answer the questions of members on behalf of their absent colleagues, he said.

Jamaluddin of JUI-F threatened to boycott the session on Tuesday, if ministers did not turn up to attend the session of the National Assembly.

Related Topics

National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament Threatened Cabinet

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

3 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.