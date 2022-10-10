Non reply of answers irks NA Speaker

Taking notice of non reply of most of the questions of the members of the lower house of the Parliament on Monday, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summoned the concerned secretaries of the ministries to explain reasons of lackadaisical approach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Taking notice of non reply of most of the questions of the members of the lower house of the Parliament on Monday, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summoned the concerned secretaries of the ministries to explain reasons of lackadaisical approach.

The speaker observed this when his attention was drawn towards the non reply of questions and absence of some ministers to answer their questions during the question hour. He said the answer of each and every question should be given and answers of the questions must not be deferred without any cogent reason.

It was collective responsibility of the cabinet to answer the questions of members on behalf of their absent colleagues, he said.

Jamaluddin of JUI-F threatened to boycott the session on Tuesday, if ministers did not turn up to attend the session of the National Assembly.