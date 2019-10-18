(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of the Sindh Assembly, Khurram Sher Zaman Friday while criticizing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in strong terms said PPP was responsible for rising issues of Karachi as the said party was just busy in putting allegations against government despite to focus on its own responsibilities.

Talking to a private news channel he said the worst condition of the province indicated the negligence of the opposition party, adding, PPP was not serious to address the problems of the province.

"Provision of the clean drinking water to the residents of the city is the top priority of the government as Sindh government is non-cooperative for solving the matter as water project K-4 was remained incomplete due to failure of former regimes", he responded to a question.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted a high-level committee to work out plans to address problems being faced by the residents of Karachi and meetings would also be held within a few days.