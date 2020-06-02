UrduPoint.com
Non-sharing Of London Lab Reports By Nawaz Sharif Exposes His Earlier Pretexes: Fawad Hussain Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:17 AM

Non-sharing of London lab reports by Nawaz Sharif exposes his earlier pretexes: Fawad Hussain Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Monday said that non-sharing of his London lab reports by Nawaz Sharif proved the earlier opinions about his deteriorating health condition as false and illogical

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Monday said that non-sharing of his London lab reports by Nawaz Sharif proved the earlier opinions about his deteriorating health condition as false and illogical. He said an envirnment was created before his departure that it would create serious repercussions if Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to leave for surgery in London within 24 hours.

The minister was replying to the questions about his letter to the Prime Minister in this regard during an exclusive talk with a private news channel.

Fawad Chaudhry said that he has pointed out Nawaz Sharif's reluctance of sharing his London lab reports with the government and courts as well as his activities in London in his recent letter to the Prime Minister.

If Pakistani reports were declared correct by London doctors then why these reports are not shared with us, he questioned.

To a question, he said that the Punjab government had submitted before the court that the former prime minister was not cooperating with it in sharing his reports. The reports so far submitted by Nawaz Sharif were all signed by his personal physician Dr Adnan which could not help in reaching the bottom of the real matter, he added.

