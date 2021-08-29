Non state actors gathered in Karachi for political gimmick: Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Sunday said non state actors had gathered under umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for political gimmick in Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, he termed that the PDM public gathering in Karachi would be a flop show and abortive exercise.

The senator said the PDM leadership was doing dirty and reprehensible politics for their vested interest and they had no sympathies with the people. The PDM leaders were allegedly involved in massive laundering and they were trying to hide the corruption and money laundering through protest demonstrations, he added.

Aon Abbas said the PDM leaders had adopted anti-state narrative by attacking and criticizing the national institutions especially armed forces and judiciary. The rift was found among the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI had won the recent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Sialkot, adding his government was focusing on the development and welfare of Sindh to get victory in next elections from the province as well.