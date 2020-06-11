UrduPoint.com
Non-tax Revenues Increased From Rs1100 Billion To Rs1600 Billion: Hafeez Shaikh

The Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, said that the non-tax revenues increased from Rs1100 billion to Rs1600 billion, which was a big jump

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, said that the non-tax revenues increased from Rs1100 billion to Rs1600 billion, which was a big jump.

However, Shaikh added, due to COVID-19 outbreak, the economy has suffered a lot as it has been now estimated to grow negative 0.38 percent against the predictions of around 3 percent.

But Pakistan was not alone to face this hostile condition, the advisor adding that the world economy had suffered a lot due the spread of coronavirus.

He said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted 3.4 percent downfall in world GDP, however the developing economies are likely to suffer more as their exports would decline and remittances suffer owing to decreasing demand in international market.

He said that the coronavirus had inflicted loss of around Rs 3,000 billion to national economy.

He said that the agriculture growth also declined to 2.67 percent whereas there has been negative growth of 2.64 percent in industrial sector and negative 0.59 percent growth in services sector.

Likewise, the pandemic affected exports of the country and is likely to affect remittances, which so far have been on track.

The advisor said that the revenues collection was also badly damaged by the coronavirs as against the expected target of Rs4,700 billion, the collections may hardly reach to Rs3,900 billion during the current fiscal year.

Hafeez Shaikh was also flanked by Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Razak Dawood, Minister for Economic Affairs, Khusro Bakhtyar, Chairperson, Ehsas programme, Sania Nishtar, Parlimentray Secretary on Finance, Zain Qureshi, Chairperson Federal board of Revenue, Nousheen Javed and other officials of the finance division.

