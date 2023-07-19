Open Menu

Non-teaching Staff Of SMC Ends Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The non-teaching staff of the Sargodha Medical College (SMC) ended its strike after successful negotiations with Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary Health Ashfaq Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, Principal Professor Rehman Gulzar and Khawaja Muhammad Arshad were present in the negotiation.

The meeting agreed to form a board to run the affairs of the medical college in a better manner.

The problems of non-teaching staff would be solved on a priority basis, the commissionerassured the employees.

