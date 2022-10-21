Non-updating safety register: explanations sought from two MEPCO officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :General Manager Technical MEPCO Engineer Zafar Iqbal Gill has sought explanations from Executive Engineer Musa Pak division Muhammad Waseem Akhtar and SDO Wapda Town Sub division Muhammad Imran Umar Lodhi for not updating safety registers and not recording new connections.

Additional Chief Engineer (HSEQ) Cell PPMC Lahore Tufail Ahmad Shaikh paid visit to review the implementation of safety SOPs in operation sub-divisions in MEPCO Musa Pak division where hotspot register, hazard register, accident Register, PTW Register, SJO Register, Complaint Register, Attendance Register, Quality of Work Register, Safety Call Register, Safety Precaution Talk Form, petrol Book and T&P Register were not found updated on which explanation sought from XEN Musa Pak.

Explanation was also sought from DSO WAPDA town sub division Muhammad Imran Omar Lodhi over non-issuance of SCO/SJO to the lineman for installation of new connections.