UrduPoint.com

Non-updating Safety Register: Explanations Sought From Two MEPCO Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Non-updating safety register: explanations sought from two MEPCO officials

General Manager Technical MEPCO Engineer Zafar Iqbal Gill has sought explanations from Executive Engineer Musa Pak division Muhammad Waseem Akhtar and SDO Wapda Town Sub division Muhammad Imran Umar Lodhi for not updating safety registers and not recording new connections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :General Manager Technical MEPCO Engineer Zafar Iqbal Gill has sought explanations from Executive Engineer Musa Pak division Muhammad Waseem Akhtar and SDO Wapda Town Sub division Muhammad Imran Umar Lodhi for not updating safety registers and not recording new connections.

Additional Chief Engineer (HSEQ) Cell PPMC Lahore Tufail Ahmad Shaikh paid visit to review the implementation of safety SOPs in operation sub-divisions in MEPCO Musa Pak division where hotspot register, hazard register, accident Register, PTW Register, SJO Register, Complaint Register, Attendance Register, Quality of Work Register, Safety Call Register, Safety Precaution Talk Form, petrol Book and T&P Register were not found updated on which explanation sought from XEN Musa Pak.

Explanation was also sought from DSO WAPDA town sub division Muhammad Imran Omar Lodhi over non-issuance of SCO/SJO to the lineman for installation of new connections.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Petrol WAPDA Visit From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan reacts to ECP's verdict in Toshakhana ..

Armeena Khan reacts to ECP's verdict in Toshakhana reference

22 minutes ago
 PPPP chief condoles death of Sardar Maqsood

PPPP chief condoles death of Sardar Maqsood

17 minutes ago
 Shazia Marri urges PTI workers to avoid agitation ..

Shazia Marri urges PTI workers to avoid agitation after ECP judgment

17 minutes ago
 Police Detain Knifeman Behaving Erratically Near U ..

Police Detain Knifeman Behaving Erratically Near UK Parliament - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Academy of Letters to organize 3 days kid ..

Pakistan Academy of Letters to organize 3 days kid's literature conference

17 minutes ago
 EU Calls on Commission to Present Options on Use o ..

EU Calls on Commission to Present Options on Use of Frozen Assets to Support Ukr ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.