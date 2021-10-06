UrduPoint.com

Non-vaccinated Persons Provided COVID-19 Vaccine Jab In Markets

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:48 PM

Non-vaccinated persons provided COVID-19 vaccine jab in markets

Assistant Commissioner New Karachi Sub-Division Riaz Sheikh on Wednesday visited different areas including UP Morr, Nagan Chowrangi and Sarafa Bazaar to check the vaccination cards while doses of COVID-19 vaccination were provided to over 20 non-vaccinated persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner New Karachi Sub-Division Riaz Sheikh on Wednesday visited different areas including UP Morr, Nagan Chowrangi and Sarafa Bazaar to check the vaccination cards while doses of COVID-19 vaccination were provided to over 20 non-vaccinated persons.

The AC New Karachi visited the markets in line with the guidelines of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

During the visit to markets, face-masks and vaccination cards of more than 200 shopkeepers, restaurant managers and other staffers were checked.

Riaz Sheikh, on the occasion, said that district administration officers were regularly visiting various shopping malls and public places to check and ensure implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Karachi Visit Market

Recent Stories

Iran expects nuclear talks in Vienna to restart wi ..

Iran expects nuclear talks in Vienna to restart within days

29 seconds ago
 Islamabad with 38 new COVID-19 cases records lowes ..

Islamabad with 38 new COVID-19 cases records lowest surge in two months

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral ties with UK

2 minutes ago
 Texas School on Lockdown, Police Investigating Act ..

Texas School on Lockdown, Police Investigating Active Shooter Situation - Statem ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin on Ukraine Gas Transit: No Need to Break Con ..

Putin on Ukraine Gas Transit: No Need to Break Confidence in Gazprom as Reliable ..

2 minutes ago
 DAFZA contributes 11% to Dubai&#039;s non-oil trad ..

DAFZA contributes 11% to Dubai&#039;s non-oil trade in the first half of 2021

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.