Non-vaccinated persons provided COVID-19 vaccine jab in markets

Assistant Commissioner New Karachi Sub-Division Riaz Sheikh on Wednesday visited different areas including UP Morr, Nagan Chowrangi and Sarafa Bazaar to check the vaccination cards while doses of COVID-19 vaccination were provided to over 20 non-vaccinated persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner New Karachi Sub-Division Riaz Sheikh on Wednesday visited different areas including UP Morr, Nagan Chowrangi and Sarafa Bazaar to check the vaccination cards while doses of COVID-19 vaccination were provided to over 20 non-vaccinated persons.

The AC New Karachi visited the markets in line with the guidelines of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

During the visit to markets, face-masks and vaccination cards of more than 200 shopkeepers, restaurant managers and other staffers were checked.

Riaz Sheikh, on the occasion, said that district administration officers were regularly visiting various shopping malls and public places to check and ensure implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).