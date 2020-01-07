Nonagenarian man burnt alive in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A nonagenarian man was burnt alive in a fire incident in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman on Tuesday said that 90-year-old Partaim Masih was sleeping in his house in Chak No 77-RB Lohkay when his bed caught fire due to an electric heater.

As a result, Partaim Masih received serious burn injuries and was rushed to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.