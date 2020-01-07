UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nonagenarian Man Burnt Alive In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:14 PM

Nonagenarian man burnt alive in Faisalabad

A nonagenarian man was burnt alive in a fire incident in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A nonagenarian man was burnt alive in a fire incident in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman on Tuesday said that 90-year-old Partaim Masih was sleeping in his house in Chak No 77-RB Lohkay when his bed caught fire due to an electric heater.

As a result, Partaim Masih received serious burn injuries and was rushed to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Man

Recent Stories

HBMSU, Alexandria University to enrich smart learn ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s Emergency Depart ..

16 minutes ago

Plunging US imports push trade deficit to 3-year l ..

2 minutes ago

Britain to unleash economic potential following Br ..

2 minutes ago

Educational institutions have pivotal role in Musl ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieves over PAF training aircraft ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.