FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :A 95-year-old female voter cast her vote during by-election in PP-97 (Faisalabad-I) on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Election Commission said that Hakim Bibi,95, along with her facilitatorvisited the polling station set up in Chak 201-RB Chandian Talawan and exercised her voteto cast.