UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'None Can Perform Western Music Without Proper Learning': Ghulam Abbas

Muhammad Irfan 6 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:50 PM

'None can perform western music without proper learning': Ghulam Abbas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :-A living legend,ghazal and playback singer Ghulam Abbas said western music,like oriental classical music,requires vast knowledge as well as practice in order to acquire expertise.

Talking to APP on Sunday, pride of performance recipient,playback singer said that none could perform western music just by imitating major artistes and dressing up in western attire.

"Acclaimed singers including Michal Jackson, George Michal,Shakira and many others don't have a match here in our country",he said, adding that no Pakistani,young male or female singer,can sing a song like "Hello" sung by Lionel Richie.

"How we can sing smoothly while jumping on the stage which creates ripples in the voice of the singer".

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winner singer G. Abbas said that he learn t western music because it was an authentic type of music like classical,Arabic and Tamilnado music traditions.

"It is simply impossible to match the legendary levels reached by Mehdi Hassan Khan, A. Nayyar and melody Queen Madam Noor Jehan",the great singer noted. "We can only follow them but cannot sing like the celebrated and acclaimed music legends", Ghulam Abbas concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Young Male George Jackson Noor Jehan Mehdi Hassan Shakira Sunday Singer Pakistan Limited Arab

Recent Stories

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

16 minutes ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

1 hour ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

3 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.