'None can perform western music without proper learning': Ghulam Abbas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :-A living legend,ghazal and playback singer Ghulam Abbas said western music,like oriental classical music,requires vast knowledge as well as practice in order to acquire expertise.

Talking to APP on Sunday, pride of performance recipient,playback singer said that none could perform western music just by imitating major artistes and dressing up in western attire.

"Acclaimed singers including Michal Jackson, George Michal,Shakira and many others don't have a match here in our country",he said, adding that no Pakistani,young male or female singer,can sing a song like "Hello" sung by Lionel Richie.

"How we can sing smoothly while jumping on the stage which creates ripples in the voice of the singer".

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winner singer G. Abbas said that he learn t western music because it was an authentic type of music like classical,Arabic and Tamilnado music traditions.

"It is simply impossible to match the legendary levels reached by Mehdi Hassan Khan, A. Nayyar and melody Queen Madam Noor Jehan",the great singer noted. "We can only follow them but cannot sing like the celebrated and acclaimed music legends", Ghulam Abbas concluded.