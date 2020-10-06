UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

None Is Allowed To Use Treason Charges Against Any Citizen: Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:22 PM

None is allowed to use treason charges against any citizen: Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said no one was allowed to use treason charges against any Pakistani citizen without solid evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said no one was allowed to use treason charges against any Pakistani citizen without solid evidence.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the trend of blaming others without concrete proof should be avoided at all cost.

Commenting on first information report, registered against the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz leaders, he said, he had no idea about the incident.

The governor said the treasury benches members was also unaware about the FIR filed against the opposition parties leaders. "Every Pakistani is a patriot of the country," he added.

In reply to a question, he said the prime minister had also expressed reservation over the FIR, lodged against the opposition parties' leaders.

He said a patriotic Pakistani could never be a traitor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Governor Punjab FIR Muslim TV All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Armenia ready for 'mutual concessions' with Azerba ..

30 minutes ago

Collins driven on by memories of '$50 and Greyhoun ..

30 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai concludes digital Space Week

41 minutes ago

Dubai Economy announces results of region’s firs ..

41 minutes ago

UNICEF Says 4 Kids Reportedly Killed, 7 Wounded in ..

30 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi visits Elite Agro farm in Al Ain

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.