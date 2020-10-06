None is allowed to use treason charges against any citizen: Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said no one was allowed to use treason charges against any Pakistani citizen without solid evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said no one was allowed to use treason charges against any Pakistani citizen without solid evidence.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the trend of blaming others without concrete proof should be avoided at all cost.

Commenting on first information report, registered against the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz leaders, he said, he had no idea about the incident.

The governor said the treasury benches members was also unaware about the FIR filed against the opposition parties leaders. "Every Pakistani is a patriot of the country," he added.

In reply to a question, he said the prime minister had also expressed reservation over the FIR, lodged against the opposition parties' leaders.

He said a patriotic Pakistani could never be a traitor.