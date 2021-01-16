UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

None Of PDM Claims Turned Into Reality: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:46 PM

None of PDM claims turned into reality: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had badly failed and none of its false claims turned into reality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had badly failed and none of its false claims turned into reality.

Talking to media at Lahore Press Club, she said that PDM's alliance would be exposed in Senate elections.

Despite being in political alliance Nawaz Sharif speech was not allowed in the public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and PPP had disassociated itself from the Maulana Fazal ur Rehman long March towards Rawalpindi, she added.

She further said that PML-N had three different narratives one for public, second for courts and third for people.

SACM while commenting on showering of petals by PML-N workers on the vehicle of Shehbaz Sharif,she said that glorifying accused was ridiculous and illogical.

Dr Firdous said that unfortunately those who claim themselves as leader had looted public money.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Senate Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Firdous Ashiq Awan Vehicle Rawalpindi Alliance Money March Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

6 minutes ago

Police Arrest 9 Protesters in Tbilisi - Interior M ..

5 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive continues in city

5 minutes ago

MS vows to provide health facilities to patients i ..

5 minutes ago

Four kids feared dead in Arctic Norway fire

1 hour ago

Andreescu coach says he tested positive on Austral ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.