None other than PTI will set up South Punjab province: Usman Buzdar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said that no political party other than Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would honour its pledge of setting up South Punjab province.

"None other than PTI will establish South Punjab province. We had pledged and would honour it," Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar stated this while addressing the ground breaking ceremony of South Punjab Civil Secretariat here at circuit house.

He informed that today was a gala day not only for him but also for masses of the area as government had initiated first step towards creating the province.

"Soon, we will hold opening ceremony formally in Multan and Bahawalpur on the same day wherein Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi and other leadership of PTI will attend." the CM announced.

Buzdar thanked all parliamentarians of South Punjab, especially Shah Mahmood Qureshi for their untiring support in this connection.

The CM informed that he had presided over the meeting of sixteen secretaries of South Punjab today.

The Punjab government has allocated 33 per cent of provincial budget for South Punjab which could not be shifted to anywhere else, he said and added that Multan was his home and he would keep on visiting to resolve its problem.

The Punjab Chief Executive announced to elevate Govt Emerson College Multan as university, establishment of gym Khana besides lying foundation stone of MNS UET university to be built on 210 kanal piece of land.

He announced second phase of Journalist colony, adding that a cheque of over Rs 50 million has already been issued for first colony to MDA.

About health projects, he noted that a new general health facility was dire need for Multan because no new general hospital was built in the city for the last 70 years.

"We are setting up Nishtar-II keeping in view the growing requirements of city on which work is underway speedily.

Regarding lawyers demands, Buzdar declared to allocate 20 kanal land to legal fraternity in Police lines and six kanal adjacent to lower courts for building new courts, lawyers offices and others buildings.

He stated that he has tasked Commissioner Multan Division, Javid Akhtar Mahmood to present a review report on shifting of Iron, food and Grain markets besides district Jail out of city.

Provincial Ministers Dr Akhtar Malik and Raja Basharat, President High Court Bar Association Tahir Mahmood, Distt Bar president Imran Rasheed Sulehari also spoke on this occasion.

Among others PTI parliamentarian and local workers attended the ceremony.