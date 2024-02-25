None Political Party Contacted JUIF In KP: Jalil Jan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 10:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Spokesman for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Jalil Jan on Sunday said that no political party contacted their party in the province.
In a statement issued here, he said that on February 27, during a provincial consultative meeting in Peshawar, the party's leaders will formulate a future action plan.
The gathering will include members from national and provincial assemblies, as well as former candidates.
Jalil Jan added that Patys's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will address the meeting, discussing national issues, elections, and the current political situation.
The agenda will also cover the participation of JUIF in provincial assembly sessions.
Abdul Jalil Jan clarified that there has been no communication between JUIF and other parties.
