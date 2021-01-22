"None Will Be Allowed To Abuse Power" ,IG ; Monthly Performance Report Of All RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, SDPOs Sought

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani Friday said that no one had the authority to abuse power while on duty, and any police officer or official who takes the law into his hands will be treated as an ordinary citizen

He expressed these views while addressing the officers of the province during the first video link crime meeting of the year at the Central Police Office here.During the meeting, the overall crime situation in the province as well as performance of police teams was discussed in detail.

IG Punjab said that for effective supervision of the personnel on duty at the check posts, the senior officers should undertake surprise visits and motivate the officers and personnel stationed at the check posts to adopt positive attitude towards the citizens as part of their duty. "Zero tolerance will be shown against those responsible for deaths, torture and escape of accused in police custody".

He said the effective way to curb crime was to bring the accused to justice by conducting efficient registration and solving cases, therefore special attention should be paid to registration of crimes in all districts of the province.

He further said that "zero tolerance action" should be expedited against thugs and mafias who were harassing innocent citizens.

The IGP added that the district officers should send all their inquiries to IAB branch which will forward the inquiries to the IG Punjab after registration of their recommendations ,while strict departmental action against the officers over negligence and faulty inquiries must not be delayed.

He said that special attention should be given to resolving cases of child abduction, violence and abuse, and the investigation of these cases should be handed over to experienced and intelligent investigation officers by the RPOs and DPOs so that all predators can be arrested and severely punished by the courts.

He directed Additional IG Operations to submit monthly report regarding performance of all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and SDPOs.