UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nong Rong To Be New Chinese Ambassador To Pakistan: Chinese FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:48 PM

Nong Rong to be new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan: Chinese FM

China has named Nong Rong, new ambassador to Pakistan, replacing Ambassador Yao Jing, who will return to the Foreign Ministry of China for next posting after completing the three-year term

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :China has named Nong Rong, new ambassador to Pakistan, replacing Ambassador Yao Jing, who will return to the Foreign Ministry of China for next posting after completing the three-year term.

He will be assuming office in due course, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

"As far as I understand, Nong Rong will serve as the new ambassador to Pakistan. He will be taking office in due course," he said during his regular briefing while responding to a question of APP.

According to media reports, the newly nominated ambassador, Nong Rong has expertise in trade and commerce. He did not serve in Pakistan before the appointment.

China Economic Net (NEN) adds: According to the official website of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nong Rong was born in September 1967 from Zhuang ethnic group.

He is a Master's in business Administration (MBA) and holds a certification in International Business.

Nong Rong once worked in the office of the Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Department, the ASEAN Countries and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Divisions of the Department of Commerce of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

He served as Assistant Secretary-General of the Secretariat of the China-ASEAN Expo.

Nong Rong began to work at Ethnic and Religious Affairs Committee since December 2019 and was appointed as director of the committee in January 2020.

He is a representative of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and a member of the 11th Party Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China Hong Kong January September December Congress 2019 2020 Commerce Media From

Recent Stories

US backs release of Taliban who killed French, Aus ..

3 minutes ago

Gov't committed to empower local governments: Asad ..

3 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Confirms Navalny Affair Mig ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Secretary KP directs DCs to submit comprehen ..

3 minutes ago

4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Mirpur AJK twice in ..

19 minutes ago

VIS Rating Co. reaffirms IFS rating of EFU

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.