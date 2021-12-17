UrduPoint.com

Nong Rong, Zaidi Discuss CPEC Energy, Gwadar Development Projects

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:48 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday discussed the CPEC energy projects and Gwadar development in a meeting held at Maritime Ministry

In meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interests of Pakistan and China with the Ambassador Nong Rong.

The projects including Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ), Solar Panel Installation at Gwadar, the completion of EastBay Expressway and functioning of Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute at Gwadar were under discussion. Both Minister and Ambassador agreed upon expediting the work on these projects to get the maximum benefits for both the countries, said a press release here.

Minister underscored that people of Gwadar would get immense benefits from these projects including huge employment opportunities, quality roads, housing, healthcare as well as educational facilities.

Ambassador Nong Rong also emphasized the importance of these projects for the Gwadar by giving example of a Chinese fishing village turning to Mega City with the population of 20 million.

He further highlighted the opportunities that would be given to local population for the development of the city to become a Maritime city.

Minister Zaidi also discussed the importance of CPEC in the region, connecting the Central Asian Republics to the ports of Pakistan, by giving them access to huge markets. He believe that Pakistan is on the road to become a Maritime Power and the partnership with China plays a pivotal role in achieving this goal.

"For me, it's one country, China and Pakistan" stated by Minister while stressing upon the brotherly relationship between two countries.

Ambassador invited the Minister in the Embassy of China to further discuss the development and completion of these projects.

