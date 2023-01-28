UrduPoint.com

“Nonsensical Rhetoric,” PM Reacts To Imran Khan’s Accusations About Zardari

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2023 | 08:02 PM

“Nonsensical rhetoric,” PM reacts to Imran Khan’s accusations about Zardari

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says that Imran Khan has made an attempt to remain politically relevant and the whole nation knows how he has used politics of hatred to divide the society for the sake of power.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Imran Khan levelled baseless and dangerous allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari.

PM Shehbaz said that these allegatiions were not only irresponsible but also confirmed to a pattern of conspiracy theories meant to spread venom against his political opponents.

The PM took to Twitter and said “Such nonsensical rhetoric is an attempt to remain politically relevant. The whole nation knows how he has used politics of hatred to divide the society for the sake of power,”.

On Friday evening, Imran Khan claimed that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was behind the third plat for his association under the plan ‘C’.

He accused Zardari of giving money to a terrorists’ organization for his assassination.

“Zardari is among four people I have already mentioned. And he has given money stolen from the Sindh government to a terrorist organization to eliminate me,” said Khan while addressing the media on Friday.

Khan said that he would continue his struggle for the sake of the country despite threats and challenges to his life, saying that he strongly believed that only God controls life and death.

He asked the people to come out of fear and stand up for the truth and support him for the sake of country and coming generations.

