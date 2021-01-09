Noon declares opposition as major impediment in national progress

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA), Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon on Saturday declared the grand alliance of opposition parties as a major impediment in the country's development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA), Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon on Saturday declared the grand alliance of opposition parties as a major impediment in the country's development.

Criticizing 10-party alliance of the opposition, Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said they had nothing to do with public welfare as it was holding anti government protest without any moral justification.

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan would defiantly achieve progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the present government has been taking multiple initiatives for transforming lives of the downtrodden segments of society, which would eventually lead to the national progress.

PTI MNA Noon said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to uplift of less developed areas as he was fulfilling all of the promises made with the people of Southern Punjab.