Noon Foundation Hosts Awareness Walk About Kidney Diseases
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Noon Foundation successfully hosted an awareness walk on Sunday evening near Mehran Gate, F-9 Park with aimed to enhance understanding of kidney diseases, their prevention and treatment options.
A renowned nephrologist, Dr Zahid Nabi engaged with participants in an interaction talk, focusing on raising awareness about kidney diseases and advocating for lifestyle changes to avert severe kidney-related complications, said a press release.
Administrator of a dialysis center supported by Noon Foundation, Dr Zubair Hassan underscored the alarming prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in Pakistan which is nearly 30 percent. This rate suggested that one in every three Pakistanis is diabetic, the highest incidence worldwide.
He highlighted that approximately 12.5 percent of the population is at the end stage of kidney disease, necessitating dialysis.
He said, “In the span of just over a year, we have performed 7,600 high-quality dialysis procedures at no cast, including the provision of necessary medicines and laboratory tests.”
He stressed the critical need for lifestyle changes to counter diabetes and prevent the on-sent of kidney failure.
Founder/ CEO of the foundation, Khalil Ahmed Noon was committed to promote awareness and prevention measures against kidney diseases face in accessing costly dialysis treatments.
