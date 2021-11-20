Noon & Sheen leagues' narratives poles apart: Hasaan Khawer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesperson for Punjab government Hasaan Khawer Saturday termed the narratives of Noon-League (Nawaz) and Sheen-League (Shehbaz) are poles apart.

In a media statement issued here, the SACM explained that younger brother (Shehbaz Sharif) has quite different political viewpoint from his fugitive brother (Nawaz Sharif), similarly, there is an open conflict between Shehbaz Sharif (uncle) and Maryum Nawaz (niece) as both ignored and avoid each others stance.

Hasaan Khawer said that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz must clear their position to the nation regarding money laundering spree. The nation is fully aware of the so-called 'modesty' of Sharif family as this family is responsible for Pakistan's destruction. This is the same family which filled its coffers and made fortunes abroad after looting and plundering Pakistanis. The hundreds of precious human lives were lost due to the spurious drugs in Punjab in the past but the so-called Khadim-e-Aala least bothered.

The innocent lives were shot dead openly in Model Town in the regime of Hamza Shehbaz's father and fake leader of Atta Tarrar.

He maintained that Shehbaz Sharif is not the head of Sheen League but of 'Shameful League' as deeds of shame Kadim-e-Aala have been exposed to the nation, adding that Shehbaz Sharif should leave the politics after the shameful defeat in the senate and the joint session of parliament. He said that N-League has introduced horse-trading and rigging in the electoral process in Pakistan because corrupt practices in politics is the hallmark of N-League. The incompetent and failed opposition faced utter defeat on every front and this corruption-virus infested opposition will continue to outcry in future as well. "We can only regret the shortsightedness of those who are trying to score politically on important national issues. These merciless people first politicized coronavirus issue and even now they are not refraining from their condemnable moves," he observed.