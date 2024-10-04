Noor Ahmed Domki Urges Transporters To Reduce Public Transport Fares
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Secretary Regional Transport Noor Ahmed Domki on Friday urged the transporters to voluntarily reduce the fares of public transport following recent cut in fuel prices in order to pass on relief to the masses.
He warned that stern action would be taken against those found were found involved in charging high fares from
passengers.
The newly-appointed Secretary Regional Transport also directed the bus owners to remove illegal tolls on public
transport and also avoid overloading of the transport, otherwise, action will be taken against them under the Vehicle Ordinance.
Noor Ahmad Domki said a meeting with all transporters would be also called to resolve public issues.
Earlier, Noor Ahmed Domki took charge of the Secretary Regional Transport and has started performing his duties.
