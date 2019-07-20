UrduPoint.com
Noor Ahmed Khan Becomes Acting President FPCCI

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Noor Ahmed Khan, Vice President will be the Acting President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said an announcement issued here Saturday.

As per available details FPCCI President, Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President has proceeded abroad and during this period Noor A Khan will substitute him.

More Stories From Pakistan

