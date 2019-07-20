Noor Ahmed Khan Becomes Acting President FPCCI

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Noor Ahmed Khan, Vice President will be the Acting President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said an announcement issued here Saturday.

As per available details FPCCI President, Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President has proceeded abroad and during this period Noor A Khan will substitute him.