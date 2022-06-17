UrduPoint.com

Noor Alam Criticizes Imran For Signing Unfair Deal With IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, Noor Alam Khan on Friday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for signing an unfair deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), asking the incumbent government to table the agreement in the parliament.

Speaking in the National Assembly on a point of order, he said, "The agreement signed by the "Imrani" government must be tabled in the parliament, so that the people of the country should know how he (Imran) signed an unfair deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," which triggered a non-stop inflation in the country.

He was of the view that the present wave of inflation had affected the life of countrymen due to the unrealistic deal the PTI government struck with the IMF, compromising the interest of the common man.

Criticizing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government he said that still the PTI members were involved in unprecedented corruption in the province. He asked the PTI chief to start accountability from himself and his party members.

He said it was unfortunate that "the so-called public leader" used the helicopter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for public meetings.

Noor Alam said that he was paying all personal expenses of his office and vehicle from his own pocket.

