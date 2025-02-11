Open Menu

Noor Alam For Providing Relief To Masses Of KP, Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 08:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, urging the Federal government to take immediate steps to provide relief to the people of these provinces.

Speaking on the floor of the House, he expressed concern over rising security challenges in KP and Balochistan and called for concrete measures to address the situation.

He also criticized price disparities, pointing out that potatoes cost Rs 60-80 in Rawalpindi, while in Peshawar, they are priced at Rs 160.

"Why are basic necessities more expensive in KP compared to Islamabad and Punjab?" he questioned.

Expressing disappointment, he accused fellow KP lawmakers of prioritizing personal interests over public issues.

"Daily attacks in Balochistan and KP are claiming the lives of our soldiers, FC personnel, and police officers," he added.

He called for urgent action to tackle the economic and security crisis in KP and Balochistan, stressing the need for equal treatment of all provinces.

He vowed to continue raising his voice against inflation and injustice, reaffirming his commitment to standing with the people of Pakistan.

