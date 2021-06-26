UrduPoint.com
Noor Alam Khan Condoles Demise Of Usman Kakar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 10:45 PM

Noor Alam Khan condoles demise of Usman Kakar

Pakistan Tehreek - e - Insaf Member National Assembly Noor Alam Khan on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of former senator of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Usman Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek - e - Insaf Member National Assembly Noor Alam Khan on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of former senator of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Usman Kakar.

In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

