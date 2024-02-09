Noor Alam Khan Wins NA-28 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI), candidate, Noor Alam Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-28, Peshawar-I, by securing 138,389 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was an Independent candidate, Sajid Nawaz who bagged 65,119 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 62.06%.
