Noor Hassan died due to protest in hospital: Dr Muaz

His death is being termed as a negligence of the hospital as the medical staff had run following a protest by another patient’s family in the hospital.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Noorul Hassan, a Sadiqabad-based 330kg man, suffering from extreme obesity, lost his life in Lahore’s Shalamar Hospital.

Dr Muaz, who had done his surgery, said that the family of another female patient, who died while delivering her child, protested in the hospital after her death; following which the doctor and other medical staff ran away. There was nobody in the ICU for two hours.

According to Dr Muaz, Noorul Hassan died because of this agitation in the hospital. Two patients, including Noorul Hassan died due to this agitation.

Dr Muaz said that Noor Hassan was having difficulty breathing after the operation. He said that the destruction in the hospital caused his death.

He was kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) because of his poor condition.

On the other hand, the family of the female patient who died during delivery is holding the doctors responsible for her death.

They claim that the woman died because of the negligence of doctors.

Noor Hassan was shifted to Lahore from Sadiqabad in a military helicopter after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed a special medical treatment for him. Noor Hassan had appealed the army chief to help him in Lahore travel after which, the top military official directed to shift the man to the hospital on air ambulance.

The doctors conducted a surgery on the 330 kilogram obese man Noor Hassan. According to doctors, 100 kg of Noor was to be reduced in first six months while it would have taken two years for him to become completely healthy.

Dr Muaz of Shalimar Hospital was treating Noor ul Hassan without any compensation.

They had done a successful surgery of the 55-year-old on June 28 after which he was said to be recovering.

