Noor Hassan’s death not a case of doctors' negligence: Family

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The family of Noor Hassan has refused to conduct his post-mortem.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Noorul Hassan, a Sadiqabad-based 330kg man, suffering from extreme obesity, lost his life in Lahore’s Shalamar Hospital.

He was being kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) because of his poor condition.

Although the doctors had termed his surgery successful, media reports claim that the hospital administration had been hiding the facts.

However, the family of Noor Hassan has refused to conduct his post-mortem.

Noor Hassan’s family said that there was no negligence of the doctors.

On the other hand, it is difficult to shift his dead body to Sadiqabad.

Dr Muaz said that he did not have any contact with the ISPR in this regard.

He said that the hospital administration might have contacted the army but they have not responded yet.

Noor Hassan was shifted to Lahore from Sadiqabad in a military helicopter after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed a special medical treatment for him. Noor Hassan had appealed the army chief to help him in Lahore travel after which, the top military official directed to shift the man to the hospital on air ambulance.

The doctors conducted a surgery on the 330 kilogram obese man Noor Hassan on June 28. According to doctors, 100 kg of Noor was to be reduced in first six months while it would have taken two years for him to become completely healthy.