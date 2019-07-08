Noor Hassan’s operation was not successful: Reports 

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Although the doctors had termed his surgery successful, media reports claim that the hospital administration had been hiding the facts.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Noorul Hassan, a Sadiqabad-based 330kg man, suffering from extreme obesity, lost his life in Lahore’s Shalamar Hospital.

He was being kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) because of his poor condition.

Noor Hassan’s family claims that his operation was not successful and his health did not improve even after ten days of the surgery. The doctors lied to patient’s family.

The family demanded the army chief to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, Dr Muaz, who had done his surgery, said that the family of another female patient, who died while delivering her child, protested in the hospital after her death; following which the doctor and other medical staff ran away. There was nobody in the ICU for two hours.

According to Dr Muaz, Noorul Hassan died because of this agitation in the hospital. Two patients, including Noorul Hassan died due to this agitation.

Dr Muaz said that Noor Hassan was having difficulty breathing after the operation. He said that the destruction in the hospital caused his death.

Noor Hassan was shifted to Lahore from Sadiqabad in a military helicopter after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed a special medical treatment for him. Noor Hassan had appealed the army chief to help him in Lahore travel after which, the top military official directed to shift the man to the hospital on air ambulance.

The doctors conducted a surgery on the 330 kilogram obese man Noor Hassan on June 28. According to doctors, 100 kg of Noor was to be reduced in first six months while it would have taken two years for him to become completely healthy.