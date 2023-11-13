Open Menu

Noor Khetran Promoted To Post Of DG DGPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Noor Khetran promoted to post of DG DGPR

Mohammad Noor Khetran has been promoted from Director Public Relations (B.19) to Director General Public Relations (B.20) on the recommendation of Provincial Selection Board One and with the approval of Chief Minister Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Mohammad Noor Khetran has been promoted from Director Public Relations (B.19) to Director General Public Relations (B.20) on the recommendation of Provincial Selection board One and with the approval of Chief Minister Balochistan.

As per notification issued here, Muhammad Noor Khetran has been promoted on permanent basis with effect from March 27, 2023.

