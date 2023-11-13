Noor Khetran Promoted To Post Of DG DGPR
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 11:05 PM
Mohammad Noor Khetran has been promoted from Director Public Relations (B.19) to Director General Public Relations (B.20) on the recommendation of Provincial Selection Board One and with the approval of Chief Minister Balochistan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Mohammad Noor Khetran has been promoted from Director Public Relations (B.19) to Director General Public Relations (B.20) on the recommendation of Provincial Selection board One and with the approval of Chief Minister Balochistan.
As per notification issued here, Muhammad Noor Khetran has been promoted on permanent basis with effect from March 27, 2023.
APP/ask