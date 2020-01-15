UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noor Muhamamd Vows To Provide Relief To Snow, Rain Affected People

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:57 PM

Noor Muhamamd vows to provide relief to snow, rain affected people

Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar on Wednesday said the provincial government was being utilizing all available resources to provide relief to people in snowfall and rain affected areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar on Wednesday said the provincial government was being utilizing all available resources to provide relief to people in snowfall and rain affected areas.

He said these views while visiting Ziarat district to review measures of relief and rescue operation in the area, where he also met people from different areas at Deputy Commissioner Office and listened their problems, said press release issued here.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat informed the Minister about reopening of closed roads from heavy snowfall and other rescue operations in detail briefing.

Provincial Minister for WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar said incumbent provincial government and administration would leave alone affected people and our moral were high to help them in their areas in better way but public should be patience in difficult situation.

He said for the first time in history of province received heavy snowfalls after 20 years while major highways of Balochistan were closed due to heavy snowfall which were restored with using of heavy machinery by rescue team for ensuring serving of people timely in the areas.

I was in contact with local administration of Ziarat district during heavy snowfall and directed them to restore smooth of traffic in Ziarat for provision of relief people, he said.

The minister also appreciated efforts of local administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) personnel and rescue teams over better performance regarding clearing of National Highways in respective areas of province, despite chilly weather.

He said he was striving to address problem of low pressure of gas and met with General Management of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in this regard that he assured me that he would take measures to improve pressure of gas in Ziarat.

He said the bill was also passed regarding gas related problems in Balochistan Assembly in order to resolve gas issues across province.

Related Topics

Assembly Weather Balochistan Company Traffic Ziarat Gas Moral All From Government Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Masdar City to inaugurate new Central Park communi ..

42 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy paves way for expan ..

43 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Dubai Press Club’s c ..

43 minutes ago

Fire forces evacuation of Spanish airport in touri ..

44 seconds ago

PTI's politics different to other political partie ..

46 seconds ago

Climate Change, Violence Keep Millions in East Afr ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.