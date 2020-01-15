Noor Muhamamd vows to provide relief to snow, rain affected people

Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar on Wednesday said the provincial government was being utilizing all available resources to provide relief to people in snowfall and rain affected areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar on Wednesday said the provincial government was being utilizing all available resources to provide relief to people in snowfall and rain affected areas.

He said these views while visiting Ziarat district to review measures of relief and rescue operation in the area, where he also met people from different areas at Deputy Commissioner Office and listened their problems, said press release issued here.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat informed the Minister about reopening of closed roads from heavy snowfall and other rescue operations in detail briefing.

Provincial Minister for WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar said incumbent provincial government and administration would leave alone affected people and our moral were high to help them in their areas in better way but public should be patience in difficult situation.

He said for the first time in history of province received heavy snowfalls after 20 years while major highways of Balochistan were closed due to heavy snowfall which were restored with using of heavy machinery by rescue team for ensuring serving of people timely in the areas.

I was in contact with local administration of Ziarat district during heavy snowfall and directed them to restore smooth of traffic in Ziarat for provision of relief people, he said.

The minister also appreciated efforts of local administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) personnel and rescue teams over better performance regarding clearing of National Highways in respective areas of province, despite chilly weather.

He said he was striving to address problem of low pressure of gas and met with General Management of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in this regard that he assured me that he would take measures to improve pressure of gas in Ziarat.

He said the bill was also passed regarding gas related problems in Balochistan Assembly in order to resolve gas issues across province.