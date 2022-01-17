Noor Muhammad appointed NEC member

Senior Minister for Finance Balochistan Noor Muhammad Dummar has been appointed member of National Economic Council (NEC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Senior Minister for Finance Balochistan Noor Muhammad Dummar has been appointed member of National Economic Council (NEC).

The president approved his appointment under Article 156 of the Constitution, according to a press release.

President Alvi also gave consent to the posting of board of Governors of Institute of Regional Studies. Former ambassador Jalil Abbas Jillani, Dr Rifaat Hussain and Dr Salma Malik were made members of Board of Governors on honorary basis.

The president also approved posting of Syed Hasnain Mehdi as Secretary Federal Public Service Commission. Hasnain Mehdi, a grade 21 officer, belonged to the Secretariat Group.