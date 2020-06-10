Noor Muhammad Dummar condoles on death of Sardar Dur Muhammad

Balochistan Minister for Public Health .Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s vice-president Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Public Health .Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s vice-president Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir.

In a condolence statement, he said that the late Sardar Muhammad Nasir was played a very imperative role in the development and prosperity of the people of province during his political and social services which would be remembered.

He prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.