Noor Muhammad Khan Elected Unopposed President Of SCC&I

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC&I) has elected the candidates of President, Senior Vice President, and Vice President unopposed.

According to the election committee, Noor Muhammad Khan has been elected as unopposed president while Muhammad Khurshid Iqbal and Khalid Khan have been elected as unopposed senior vice president and Vice president respectively of the chamber.

Similarly, the election of executive members and associate members has also been completed.

In this regard, a ceremony was held here under the auspices of SCC&I wherein President of Malakand Traders Federation Abdul Rahim, former President of Chamber of Commerce Rahat Ali Khan, Yusuf Ali Khan, Adnan Ali Khan, Dr. Zakir Muhammad, Alhaji Zahid Khan and Dr. Iftikhar expressed their views.

In the event, the members of the election body confirmed the Names of the elected candidates.

The corporate group nominated seven members for the executive body including Akbar Khan, Haroon Rasheed, Akbar Ali, Farhad Ali Khan, Muhammad Khurshid Iqbal, Jahan Zeib, and Gul Bostan were nominated for the executive body.

The election committee confirmed the elections of Obaid Ullah, Muhammad Anwar, Ejaz Karim, Salman Khan, Noor Muhammad Khan, Khalid Khan, Bilal-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Akbar, Khurshid Anwar, Rahimzada, Abdul Basir, Umar Ali Bacha, Muhammad Sadiq, Usman, Amjad Ali and Hazrat Ali of the associate group for the executive body.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers emphasised maintaining peace in Swat and termed it imperative for all industrial, business, and tourism activities.

They expressed resolve not to compromise on peace in the region.

The newly elected President Noor Muhammad Khan reiterated his commitment that SCC&I and all the associated industrialists and entrepreneurs would play their role in solving the problems and try to fulfill the responsibility of conveying their voice at all platforms.

