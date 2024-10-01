Noor Muhammad Khan Elected Unopposed President Of SCC&I
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC&I) has elected the candidates of President, Senior Vice President, and Vice President unopposed.
According to the election committee, Noor Muhammad Khan has been elected as unopposed president while Muhammad Khurshid Iqbal and Khalid Khan have been elected as unopposed senior vice president and Vice president respectively of the chamber.
Similarly, the election of executive members and associate members has also been completed.
In this regard, a ceremony was held here under the auspices of SCC&I wherein President of Malakand Traders Federation Abdul Rahim, former President of Chamber of Commerce Rahat Ali Khan, Yusuf Ali Khan, Adnan Ali Khan, Dr. Zakir Muhammad, Alhaji Zahid Khan and Dr. Iftikhar expressed their views.
In the event, the members of the election body confirmed the Names of the elected candidates.
The corporate group nominated seven members for the executive body including Akbar Khan, Haroon Rasheed, Akbar Ali, Farhad Ali Khan, Muhammad Khurshid Iqbal, Jahan Zeib, and Gul Bostan were nominated for the executive body.
The election committee confirmed the elections of Obaid Ullah, Muhammad Anwar, Ejaz Karim, Salman Khan, Noor Muhammad Khan, Khalid Khan, Bilal-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Akbar, Khurshid Anwar, Rahimzada, Abdul Basir, Umar Ali Bacha, Muhammad Sadiq, Usman, Amjad Ali and Hazrat Ali of the associate group for the executive body.
Addressing the ceremony, the speakers emphasised maintaining peace in Swat and termed it imperative for all industrial, business, and tourism activities.
They expressed resolve not to compromise on peace in the region.
The newly elected President Noor Muhammad Khan reiterated his commitment that SCC&I and all the associated industrialists and entrepreneurs would play their role in solving the problems and try to fulfill the responsibility of conveying their voice at all platforms.
Recent Stories
HEC approves LIRA research journal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of TV actor Syed Kamal observed32 minutes ago
-
ASF foils drug smuggling attempt at Peshawar airport1 hour ago
-
On China's 75th anniversary, PM extends greetings with commitment for stronger ties1 hour ago
-
PM felicitates Abdelmadjid Tebboune on re-election as Algeria president3 hours ago
-
PM condoles death of DPM Ishaq Dar's elder brother3 hours ago
-
DG Health clarifies report about emergence of Polio case10 hours ago
-
Pakistan Navy, Qatar Emiri Navy conduct bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr-III12 hours ago
-
Tarar sends bouquet to veteran journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami post his surgery12 hours ago
-
Authorities seal CNG filling station after explosion claimed 2 lives12 hours ago
-
Government focused on economic stability: Rana Tanveer12 hours ago
-
KP assembly unanimously passes three resolutions12 hours ago
-
Dar urges political parties to work for making Pakistan strong12 hours ago