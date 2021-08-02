, Noor Mukadam Case: ‘Couldn’t Have The Suspect Killed In Police Encounter,’ Says Sheikh Rasheed

The Interior Minister says the suspect could not avoid the gallows as all the evidences including forensic tests have also been provided to the court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said that they could not have the Noor Mukadam case suspect killed in a police encounter.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the “active ladies in Islamabad” and “large social media” have ruled out the possibility of an extrajudicial killing. He said sarcastically while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The interior minister said that the investigation completed and all evidences including forensic test were provided to the court. He was optimistic that the court would hand down a death sentence to Zahir Jaffer, the alleged killer of Noor Mukadam.

Sheikh Rasheed said that COVID-19 certification was being developed NADRA which would be linked to 64 countries. Talking about the alleged abduction of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter, the minister said that Kabul’s probe team would be allowed to interview 11 concerned people.

“Afghan envoy’s daughter is our daughter,” he said.

He also said that the PML-N and PPP both did not pose any threat to the PTI government.

On other hand, Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in Noor case, was sent to jail by a local court on 14-day judicial remand.

Punjab forensic lab last week conducted the polygraph test of Zahir. According to the reports, the suspect was 20 questions and forensic analysis of the CCTV footage of the incident was also conducted. The suspect behaved abnormally during the tests.

Noor, 27, was murdered in the Federal capital on July 20, in the city's F-7 area, according to police.

She is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested Zahir on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.