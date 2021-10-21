UrduPoint.com

Noor Mukadam Case: IHC Adjourns Hearing Against Arrest Bails Of Therapy Works' Employees

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till next date against the arrest bails of therapy works employees in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till next date against the arrest bails of therapy works employees in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case seeking cancellation of bails of employees. The accused appeared before the court. However, the owner of therapy works did not attend the proceedings and requested the court to grant one-day exemption from the hearing.

The defence lawyer also apprised the court regarding the last day proceedings in the trial court. The hearing of the case then adjourned till next date.

Meanwhile, the same bench reserved its judgment on the post-arrest bail petition of accused Jameel Ahmed in the same case.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the first information report (FIR) had mentioned the role of watchman and gardener but there was nothing about his client in the FIR.

To a query by the court, the lawyer said his client had recorded the statement under Section 161.

The plaintiff's lawyer pleaded that charges had been framed against the accused Jameel Ahmed. The accused had been in contact with gardener and watchman.

He said the presence of accused at the said house was proved. There were sections applied in the FIR pertaining to abduction and forced disappearance. According to the closed-circuit television footage, the victim girl was not allowed to leave at night when she arrived the house.

The lawyer said the parents of the main accused were in Karachi but still their bails were rejected by the court.

The petitioner Jameel Ahmed was at the crime spot, he said and prayed the court to dismiss his bail petition.

